BHP Olympic Dam, South Australia
Business

How mining is being transformed by technology

by Glen Norris
20th Jun 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:30 AM
REMOTE-controlled mining trucks are just the start of the digital transformation in the resources sector, according to the boss of explosives giant Orica.

Orica Australia Pacific and Asia group executive Darryl Cuzzubbo will tell the Brisbane Mining Club on Thursday that the sector is likely to underestimate the value from digital change. "We just can't anticipate all the sources of value," said Mr Cuzzubbo. "We have seen this in our sector with autonomous haul trucks and drill rigs.

"Their benefits go well beyond the labour productivity benefits initially envisaged over 10 years ago when they started. Since then we have also seen substantial improvements in safety, utilisation and maintenance costs."

Mr Cuzzubbo said Queensland was a key part of Orica's global business, with the company's Gladstone plant producing exposives and sodium cyanide for the mining sector around the world.

Orica also has a factory near Toowoomba that produces two million electronic detonators each year and a subsidiary called GroundProbe that provides software to the mining sector.

 

Orica executive Darryl Cuzzubbo
Mr Cuzzubbo said Orica had developed a digital platform called BlastIQ that takes information about geology to develop the best blast. "We can then compare that to the actual desired blasting outcomes in a way that can be quantified, analysed and measured," he said. "This is something we haven't been able to do before."

mining resources technology

