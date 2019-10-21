REVEALED: What makes our water the tastiest in Australia?

Mackay Regional Council's Marian Water Treatment Plant will represent the country at the Berkeley Springs International Tap Water Tasting Competition in the United States next year, after being crowned Australia's tastiest.

IT IS official - Marian and Mirani has the tastiest tap water in the country.

The 5th annual Ixom Best Tasting Tap Water in Australia competition ended with the victory for the region, with thousands of voters awarding the mantle at the 3 Peaks festival in Victoria.

Mackay Regional Council's Marian Water Treatment Plant will now represent the country at the Berkeley Springs International Tap Water Tasting Competition in the United States next year.

Mackay water was a national finalist at the awards.

Craig Mathisen said the competition was close, with no clear runaway winner. But the Water Industry Operators Association of Australia COO said it was pleasing to see so many people participate and put water cleanliness at the forefront of the conversation.

"Some people were finding some murkiness or some taste where they could reflect on some fishiness, so it may have been one of the coastal samples," Mr Mathisen said.

"It was not dissimilar to a wine tasting, and it was really good to be able to have that conversation with young and old and everyone in-between, and really put water on the agenda."

Water providers from various regional and metropolitan areas in each state have participated in competitions across the year and each state's best tasting tap water went head to head for the national title today.

The winning region is also nominated to host the next event, meaning Mackay will get a chance to defend its crown on home soil.

Mr Mathisen said the conversations with those in attendance had been great in raising awareness for how water treatment facilities operate and support businesses and homes throughout the country.

He said ultimately it was about putting a spotlight on the work that goes into ensuring communities have access to the clean, healthy resources available.

"We're an industry association, so our members are working in these treatment facilities across the country. It's often in trying situations - like ensuring the water is supplied if you have weather events or other climatic conditions," Mr Mathisen said.

"For us it's about raising awareness of the role the operators play in providing great tasting drinking water for their communities. Most people will turn the tap on, have a cup of coffee and not really think about the journey of that water."