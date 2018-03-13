How long will your property take to sell?

A QUICK sale is something every person who lists their property wants.

The latest Market Trends report from CoreLogic reveals which Coffs Coast suburbs sell the fastest, and which tend to languish on the market for longer. The report shows the average days on market for a house in the Coffs Harbour City Council area during the past 12 months is 51 days for houses and 48 days for units. But when examining the breakdown of individual suburbs, the figures vary wildly.

Houses in Boambee were our fastest selling during the past 12 months. The report shows the median days a house in the semi-rural suburb remains on the market is just 30.

Only 20 homes in Boambee have been sold in the past 12 months and median prices there have increased during that time by 3.4 per cent to $672,000 - the Coffs Harbour area's third highest home price.

The second fastest selling properties in the region are North Boambee Valley houses where the median days on market is 31. The median sale price in the sought after suburb which includes The Lakes Estate and Highlander Estate is $559,000; a figure which has increased by 1.6 per cent in the past 12 months and 32.5 per cent in five years.

Houses in Repton and Boambee East are equal on a median of 33 days on market. Boambee East is a perennial favourite with those looking for an affordable home; the median house price there is $442,000. Repton buyers are looking for peace and privacy in this riverside village where the median house price is $664,000.

Gumma in the Nambucca Valley comes in at number four; houses spend a median of 35 days on the market there.

Rounding out the top five are Sapphire Beach units and Toormina houses which spend a median of 36 days on market.

Affordability is the attraction here, with Toormina recording the third lowest median house price of $410,000 and Sapphire Beach units at just $288,000.

At the opposite end of the scale the CoreLogic report highlights suburbs where properties stay for sale much longer.

Houses in Dorrigo spend a median of 135 days on market despite a low median price of $308,000.

Also in the Bellingen Shire, Fernmount houses spend a median of 135 days on market and houses in Raleigh have a median of 133 days.

Houses in Bowraville, in the Nambucca Shire, spend a median of 111 days on market. In the Coffs Harbour City Council area, the report found Emerald Beach houses spent a median of 101 days on the market during the past 12 months.