How Lachie lit up the Los Angeles Sevens

HIGHLIGHT GOLD: Two years ago Lachie Miller was playing both league and union on the Coffs Coast. Now the St John Paul College product is blitzing the HSBC World Sevens Series. Here he scores a try in front of New Zealand's Amanaki Nicole in the third play-off at the Los Angeles Sevens on Sunday. Ringo H.W. Chiu

WORLD rugby pundits have witnessed the complete game that Lachie Miller possesses.



The 24-year-old Australian Sevens international, who is fast developing as a game changing playmaker, celebrated a break-out tournament in the latest round of the HSBC Sevens Series in Los Angeles.



The Tim Walsh-coached Australian team finished fourth as South Africa claimed the title.



The Aussies hit form with a 36-0 quarter final win over Ireland before a loss to Fiji in the semi that set them up for a third-fourth play-off match against New Zealand, which the Kiwis won 21-19.



"Lachlan Miller had an outstanding weekend in the gold jersey, the way he continued to find space and his support play was second to none," Walsh said.

Lachie Miller of Australia scores against Japan during day one of the Sydney 7S Rugby tournament at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, February 1 2020. (AAP Image/Craig Golding) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY CRAIG GOLDING

Currently Australia sits in sixth position of the 17 teams on the series standings after five tournaments.



Lachie's proud dad Lance was rapt by the performance.



"He had a great weekend, it was great we hammered the Americans on their home soil after they upset us here in Sydney.



Lachie was the sole Aussie named in the tournament's dream team alongside some of Fiji, New Zealand and South Africa's best players, which will not go unnoticed in the rugby world.



"He's had club rugby offers from France, Japan and Itay, but is keen to keep playing sevens," Lance said.



This weekend the HSBC Sevens Series shifts to Vancouver, Canada.