How hard is it to find a rental?

Rental vacancies remain tight across northern NSW
Melissa Martin
We've all been there; trying to find a decent rental property, but there are none available. For some parts of the NSW north coast, rental pressure has eased, but for others it's a dire situation.

According to the October REINSW Vacancy Rate Survey, there were more Coffs Harbour rentals available, but the Northern Rivers has the lowest number of rentals available in the state.

In Coffs Harbour the number of properties for rent grew 0.7% to 3.1%. Rental vacancies have been varied across 2017, starting the year at 2.6% before rising to 4.1% in May then tightening to just 2.3% in June.

The Northern Rivers vacancy rate for October was just 0.8%; a boon for property investors, but tough for those looking for a rental property.

The October result for the Northern Rivers was the same as September, and only 0.1% higher than the lower rate so far this year when vacancies fell to 0.7% in July.

Topics:  coffs coast northern rivers reinsw

Coffs Coast Advocate
