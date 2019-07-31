Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Technology

How Google's drone delivery will be 'game-changer'

Domanii Cameron
by and , Sarah Vogler
31st Jul 2019 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Google's announcement it will launch its drone delivery service in southeast Queensland has been dubbed a 'game changer'.

Items like bread, coffee, ice cream and non-prescription drugs such as Panadol will soon be delivered straight to southeast Queensland homes via drones, with Google to launch its new delivery service in the Sunshine State within months.

The Courier-Mail today revealed Logan has been chosen by Wing - the delivery arm of Google's parent company Alphabet - as the launch suburb for its new drone delivery service, with a swarm of at least 30 drones on hand to deliver to homes from September.

Innovation, Tourism Industry Development and Commonwealth Games Minister Kate Jones described it as a 'game changer' for Queensland business and will give more detail about the program when she speaks  first up in Estimates this morning.

Meanwhile Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch is expected to be grilled over Adani's Carmichael coal mine after lunch.

Ms Enoch was slammed after two embarrassing videos surfaced last month, including one where she was seen telling an environmental activist she was "devastated" in the wake of her own department's approval of the mine. 

At the time, Ms Enoch said she was blindsided by the activist.

"She asked me how I felt about the way Traditional Owners have been affected by the Adani mine, to which I responded, 'devastated'," the Minister said last month.

drones editors picks google queensland technology

Top Stories

    Telstra accused of ‘bullying’ confused customers

    premium_icon Telstra accused of ‘bullying’ confused customers

    News Angry customers claim they have received messages from Telstra demanding they return their smartphones, leaving them confused about the deals they are on.

    Does the comparison stack up?

    premium_icon Does the comparison stack up?

    News As the extraordinary standoff over the proposed Cultural and Civic Space continues...

    Coffs skydiver aims to fly at 425kmh in world first

    premium_icon Coffs skydiver aims to fly at 425kmh in world first

    Sport Jessica Johnston to represent Australia at Skydiving World Cup.

    Hopes fade for Ospreys as smoke billows from clearing

    premium_icon Hopes fade for Ospreys as smoke billows from clearing

    News Thick smoke is billowing from huge piles of cleared vegetation.