HOW FAST? Woombah teen nabbed by Highway Patrol

AN 18-year-old Woombah man has said goodbye to his licence for a while after authorities detected him speeding.

At about 4:45pm on Wednesday (December 2) officers from Coffs/Clarence Highway Patrol were conducting mobile speed enforcement on the Yamba Road Maclean.

Officers checked the speed of a Holden Commodore sedan at 146km/h. Police stopped the vehicle and the driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, produced a P1 Provisional licence further restricting his speed limit to 90km/h.

The driver was issued and infringement for exceeding the speed limit by more then 45km/h. The drivers licence was suspended for six months.