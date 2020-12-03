Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

HOW FAST? Woombah teen nabbed by Highway Patrol

Jenna Thompson
by
3rd Dec 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN 18-year-old Woombah man has said goodbye to his licence for a while after authorities detected him speeding.  

At about 4:45pm on Wednesday (December 2) officers from Coffs/Clarence Highway Patrol were conducting mobile speed enforcement on the Yamba Road Maclean.  

Officers checked the speed of a Holden Commodore sedan at 146km/h. Police stopped the vehicle and the driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, produced a P1 Provisional licence further restricting his speed limit to 90km/h.   

The driver was issued and infringement for exceeding the speed limit by more then 45km/h. The drivers licence was suspended for six months.  

An 18-year-old Woombah man was issued an infringement notice for exceeding the limit by more than 45km/h
An 18-year-old Woombah man was issued an infringement notice for exceeding the limit by more than 45km/h Coffs Clarence Highway Patrol
clarence crime coastal views coffs clarence police district speeding woombah
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Huge change for new VW Golf

    Huge change for new VW Golf
    • 3rd Dec 2020 2:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor in chambers at time of bomb threat: police investigate

        Premium Content Mayor in chambers at time of bomb threat: police investigate

        Council News Mayor Denise Knight was in the chambers when the threat was received.

        VIRUS FEARS: Quarantine worker tests positive in NSW

        VIRUS FEARS: Quarantine worker tests positive in NSW

        News Quarantine worker tested positive to COVID-19

        Coffs Harbour’s newest bar takes stock of new trends

        Premium Content Coffs Harbour’s newest bar takes stock of new trends

        Trend setting Public flocks to Slo. Vino And with its dazzling array of all natural wines, craft...

        Alleged child sex offender to spend Christmas with mum

        Premium Content Alleged child sex offender to spend Christmas with mum

        News THE man’s bail conditions has been varied in order for him to spend the holiday in...