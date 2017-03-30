How does Coffs' fish and chip shops stack against the rest

WHERE'S BEST? Vote for your favourite fish and chip shop on the Coffs Coast in the Australian Fish and Chips Awards.

WE HAVE no shortage of fish and chip shops on the Coffs Coast but what is your favourite?

Australia wants to hear about it.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources launched the 2017 Australian Fish and Chip Awards at Parliament House today.

"These awards are an opportunity for Australian consumers to have their say on the nation's best fish and chips and I encourage all seafood lovers to get their vote in,” she said.

"Australia produces world-class seafood and consumers can be confident that the fish they eat comes from the world's best managed fisheries.

"It is important to recognise the success stories in our seafood industry and the hard work of our fishers who bring food to our table.”

All fish and chips will be rated against five criteria points: taste, service, choice, information and labelling.

There will be two categories chosen - the People's Choice and The National Fish and Chips Awards.

The national winner will be announced on September 28 at the National Seafood Industry Awards in Sydney.

To vote for your favourite fish and chip shop visit fishandchipawards.com.au.

Public voting for the best shop opened today.

The Australian Fish and Chips Awards were coordinated by the Fisheries Research and Development Corporation in partnership with state and territory fishing industry councils.