How do you prove you didn’t receive jury duty notices?

JANELLE Stenner has to prove she never received eight letters notifying her about jury duty.

If she can't she will be fined $1715 and could lose her driver's licence.

The Casino woman was shocked to receive notification of the fine and at first she thought it must be fake.

She checked online and there was her name under the NSW Courts and if she didn't pay the money by March 19, they would take her licence.

"I have to put in a dispute to the revenue office so they don't take cancel my licence," Ms Stenner said.

She had been put on jury notice since October 2018 and in that year was called up for jury duty five times.

Ironically, the authorities had no trouble finding her to send the fine.

"I have to prove I didn't receive the notifications," Ms Stenner said.

That involves a statutory declaration witnessed by a Justice of Peace.

"It's a nightmare," she said. "It's been stressful."

Ms Stenner couldn't understand as she hasn't moved houses for 15 years and is listed at her current address on the electoral roll.

For her though, the NSW Courts have form.

Six months after her father died, her mother received notice of her father being called for jury duty.

She finally found out the issue.

The jury duty notices were sent to a post office box that was no longer used and hadn't been used for 15 years.

When she asked to check her husband had the correct address on their files, they said he had moved interstate. He hadn't.

Ms Stenner is stressed and baffled and just wants the jury mess sorted.

DO YOU KNOW?

• You can be called for jury service if you are between the ages of 18 and 70 and you are registered on your local government's electoral register.