How do Council’s marathon meetings stack up?

Coffs Harbour City Council meetings are longer than the NSW State average.

For the 2020 financial year the average length of Council meetings in Coffs Harbour was 182 minutes compared with the NSW State average of 133 minutes (37 per cent above average).

Although meetings were longer the number of resolutions passed was below the norm.

On average, Coffs passed 13 resolutions (below the state average of 22 which represents a 41 per cent difference).

No doubt the marathon meeting of May 14, which went for an exhausting six hours, influenced the overall result.

It was one of the first meetings impacted by COVID-19 restrictions with some Councillors beaming in from their lounge rooms and others in the Castle Street chambers.

The rambling, at some times chaotic, meeting on May 14 last year just after Covid restrictions ramped up, went for an exhausting six hours.

Long-winded statements parading as questions tested the patience of Council staff there to record the proceedings and answer technical questions. It was a packed agenda with a number of significant development applications to consider including the $22m upgrade for Aanuka Beach Resort and a 52-unit Catholic Church development for Woolgoolga.

Just before 10.30pm Councillors voted on whether or not to proceed with the meeting. Crs Paul Amos and Michael Adendorff were the only ones who wanted to call it a night, so they all pressed on with business finally wrapping up at 11pm.

The Advocate understands this was one of the longest Coffs Harbour City Council meetings on record.

"It's certainly the longest one I've attended since coming on Council in 2008," Mayor Denise Knight said at the time.

After the meeting Cr Knight rang the Office of Local Government for advice and during subsequent meetings put a 30 second time limit on questions from Councillors.

In general, she's been praised by fellow Crs for her accommodating style but during the recent extraordinary meeting to discuss a rescission motion on the Cultural and Civic Space she adhered to strict time limits.

Cr Tegan Swan had been warned of the time limit but still appeared surprised when she was cut off mid sentence. She was able to continue later due to a question from Cr Keith Rhoades.

The recent statistics are part of a performance excellence report providing insights into workforce, finance, operations, service delivery, corporate leadership and asset management.

The program represents a contemporary industry-led system of Council performance measurement that has been delivering results for participating councils for over five years.

Coffs joined in 2016 at the beginning of the second three-year period of the program, and 2020 is Council's fifth year of participation.

The results continue to inform areas of focus for improvement. In relation to the length of meetings and number of resolutions passed, Council's response to the result was:

'As with all metrics in this benchmarking exercise it can be challenging to ensure you are comparing like with like. The Council meeting metrics present the meetings by which Council business is conducted as an inefficient forum for delivering outcomes for our community. That said, without understanding of the nuances of each participating Council's response to the survey, it can be difficult to draw a definitive conclusion based on the outcomes in the report. Like other metrics in this report Council uses them as a tool to review, investigate and validate potential areas for improvement.'