How could he just drive off?

COFFS Harbour police are on the hunt for a driver who fled a serious crash.

Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol Sergeant Jarrod Langan said a 32-year-old woman was driving north on Solitary Islands Way at Arrawarra in a Toyota Rav 4 when she was hit from behind by a dark coloured BMW sedan.

The crash happened shortly before 9am on Thursday.

The crash caused the Rav 4 to flip on its roof, trapping the woman.

 

The wrecked Toyota Rav 4 which rolled on its roof.
The wrecked Toyota Rav 4 which rolled on its roof. Trevor Veale

The woman was later freed from the wrecked vehicle by firefighters.

Sgt Langan said the driver who hit the woman fled the scene of the crash.

The BMW was later found by police about 1km north of the scene of the crash.

Police said the driver had gone to ground and as officers launched an investigation, a perimeter search was conducted to find the runaway driver.

 

Emergency services respond to the crash on the old Pacific Hwy at Arrawarra on Thursday.
Emergency services respond to the crash on the old Pacific Hwy at Arrawarra on Thursday. Trevor Veale

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was flown to the scene of the crash but Sgt Langan said it was decided the woman would be taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital by road.

Sgt Langan said the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was in a stable condition.

He urged anyone who saw the crash or driver flee the BMW to contact Crime Stoppers either online or by phoning 1800333000.

 

 

FLYING IN: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter flew to the scene.
FLYING IN: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter flew to the scene. Trevor Veale

