How Coffs’ new brewery owner chose pale ales over plastics

Josh King is edging closer to achieving a dream and opening Coffs Harbour's first brewery. He and his wife Lucyna have found the perfect space and are in the process of converting it into a 250-seat brew pub. Photo: Tim Jarrett

WHEN Josh King embarked on a six-month placement at Tooheys Brewery, the experience showed the young engineer how he could use his skills for the good of humanity.

“I think that really opened my eyes to how I could take my degree in chemical engineering and instead of going and making plastics, polymers and paints, I thought ‘wow I can put this to great use and makes God’s nectar’.”

Josh and Lucyna King are in the process of building Coffs Harbour’s first brewery, complete with a 250-seat brew-pub set inside an unlikely building – the former Mazda dealership in the CBD.

As a “passionate home brewer engrossed in the world of beer”, Mr King said he always imagined one day bringing great beer to his hometown and King Tide Brewery is that dream in action.

After years of careful planning and a few false starts, the project is well underway and Mr King said when they found the former car dealership, they knew it was “a perfect match”.

Construction inside the huge industrial space at 41 Grafton St is imminent and a 10,000 litre brewery set up is already being manufactured overseas by Brewtique.

Josh and Lucyna King are transforming a former CBD car dealership into Coffs Harbour’s first brewery. Photo: Tim Jarrett

The couple are targeting a mid-year opening.

“We were fortunate enough to find a really brilliant industrial space right in the heart of the CBD,” he said.

“So we are bringing a great inner city venue … and taking advantage of this beautiful space.”

Mr King says the new venue will be more than just an industrial brewery and the vision is to create an inviting community hub which is family – and dog – friendly.

Along with the two bars, kitchen and expansive beer garden, patrons will be able to see the brewery in action, something which has becoming increasingly desirable among those conscious of where and how their food and drink is created.

“People want to understand where it has come from, who has made it and how it is made and people can come to our brewery and sit down in a comfortable warm industrial space and see the process,” he said.

“So many towns now have a brewery and it is one of the things that is really missing from Coffs.

“The passion my wife and I have is to bring fantastic fresh beer to people on the Coffs Coast and of course create a great venue as well.”



