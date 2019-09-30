How Coast doctor will fight ice driving charge

A TALENTED Gold Coast obstetrician accused of failing a roadside drug test for ice will protest his innocence with the aid of a medical expert.

Dr Ashraf Mohamed Hanafy, 57, has been charged with driving with a drug present in his saliva on June 15.

It's alleged the failed roadside test triggered a police raid on the former Bond University associate professor's home at Runaway Bay the same day.

Dr Ashraf Mohamed Hanafy will contest the drug and drug driving charges levelled against him. Picture: Luke Marsden.

Gold Coast Police allege officers discovered about nine grams of ice (methamphetamines), 8g of hallucinogenic magic mushrooms, 27.5 ecstasy (MDMA) tablets and 136g of cannabis - but it is expected Hanafy will fight drug charges.

In Southport Magistrates Court today it was revealed the obstetrician, who used to deliver babies at John Flynn Hospital, will call on a medical expert to help defend the drug driving charge at an upcoming summary trial, originally due to proceed in the court today.

Law clerk Anais Bail, of McMillan Criminal Law, applied for an adjournment and told the court more time was needed to lock in the evidence of a medical expert.

"We do require an adjournment for our expert witness to conduct an analysis of material which was provided to them. It's a medical expert," she said.

Police prosecutor Reece Foort did not object to the trial being pushed back and provided more information for Magistrate Kerry Magee.

"There's going to be some expert argument about drugs and how they affect driving," he said.

Ms Magee agreed to an adjournment, but lectured the defence on Hanafy's absence in court.

"Is your client here? Well, he should be," she said.

Dr Ashraf Mohamed Hanafy pictured outside Southport Courthouse following an earlier appearance.

"What would have happened if I hadn't granted the adjournment? It's in the court's discretion. "There's every possibility I would have refused it, so you need to make sure your client comes along if there's a hearing date."

The case was adjourned to November 14, when the trial is expected to proceed.

Despite maintaining his innocence in court, Hanafy has had medical registration suspended by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency, been suspended from teaching at Bond and lost privileges at John Flynn Hospital.

Hanafy was involved in a pioneering world-first uterus transplant in Sweden in 2012.