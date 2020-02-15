How Candice saved David Warner’s career

DAVID Warner has revealed how his wife, Candice, was the one who saved him and put his career back on track.

The pair spoke together on the 98 podcast and the punishing left-handed opener detailed how he was pulled into line from his partying ways.

Known for celebrating after a game, Warner made headlines back in 2013 when he punched Joe Root in a Birmingham pub.

Warner landed a glancing blow before being dragged away by teammate Clint McKay before explaining his reasoning behind the incident two years later.

Now at 33, the three-time Allan Border medal winner has put those days behind him and it's all thanks to Candice.

"I had a few misdemeanours (in the past) … when I was younger I used to drink a fair bit and burn the candle at both ends,' Warner told the 98 Podcast.

"You can do that when you're young and I was able to do that - although I don't condone it."

It was Candice who pulled the livewire into line and put him on the straight and narrow.

"I got a bit of a slap to the back of the head to say 'pull your head in'," he said.

"(Candice) was asking me questions like 'Why are you not disciplined? Why are you drinking alcohol? Why are you not getting up early when you're competing?'

"It didn't sit well with Candice."

Candice said: 'Dave was making all this money and drinking before he plays.

"You thought you were taking it seriously but I thought 'you're taking the piss'."

As his star began to rise in the cricket world, David said he had no other choice but to listen to Candice to save himself and his career.

"Alcohol on the side was the culture in cricket growing up," he said.

"You don't realise what it takes to get to that next level … but if I didn't change the way I was and what I was doing, I was out the door.

"We met at the right time and if I didn't make my sacrifices, we probably wouldn't be where we are today.

"I had to change and I changed for the better - and I have to credit Candice for that."

ALLAN BORDER MEDAL 2018. Cricket's Allan Border Medal awards night. David Warner and partner Candice Warner . Picture Andrew Tauber

Still one of the best and most lethal batsmen in the world, Warner says the game now comes a distant second to his family.

"Cricket is not the priority, the priority is my family and my children," he said.

"I always feel that cricket gets in the way of my family time.

"I hate sleeping in knowing that Candice is looking after three kids and it's so rewarding to come home to the them."

Candice said their relationship is thriving and knows her husband's focus is firmly on their growing family.

"I'm very honest," she said.

"We bounce off one another. David and I are super strong … nothing breaks us.

"David is a great husband who would do anything for his daughters."

