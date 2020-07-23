How border pass mistake could cost you $349

A DRIVER says she was warned by police she could lose demerit points and cop a hefty fine for displaying a border pass on her vehicle's windscreen.

Queensland Police confirmed drivers can be hit with a $349 fine and have three demerits points knocked off their licence if officers believe passes are obscuring visibility.

NSW Police officers also have the power to issue $381 fines and drivers will lose three demerit points for the same reason.

Police patrol the border at Griffith St, Coolangatta. Picture: Adam Head

The woman, who has been contacted for comment, took to Facebook to share a "public service announcement".

Her post quickly gathered momentum as alarmed commenters weighed in.

"I got pulled over by the police this morning on Kennedy Drive (after the roundabout, heading to the M1 turn off)," she said.

"He told me it is a $381 fine with 3 points off my license for displaying my border passes in my windscreen as it's an obstruction!

"The police officer said to display them only as you go through the border.

"He didn't fine me and said they were trying to let people know before issuing the fine so I thought I would share this with this group."

Tweed Heads Senior Sergeant Chad George said officers have seen drivers with "four and five" border passes stuck to the windscreen causing a safety issue.

A border pass on the windscreen of a car coming through a Queensland-NSW checkpoint. Picture: Scott Powick.

Snr Sgt George warned motorists to only display the pass while crossing the border and said officers have been advising drivers to take passes down once they've passed checkpoints.

"They do need to come off … it's an offence if it's obscuring your vision," he said.

"We're encouraging people to display it on the sun visor that way they can flip it down to cross the border and flip it up once they've gone through the border.

"NSW drivers face a $381 fine and three demerit points if it's obscuring your vision."

Snr Sgt George said as far as he was aware no motorists had been fined.

Police speak to drivers at a Coolangatta checkpoint. Picture: Adam Head

Queensland Police stated: "Officers in the Gold Coast District have not issued a fine relating to the placement of a border declaration."

"The Queensland Police Service (QPS) has always adopted an approach of communication, compassion and compliance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," the service stated.

"Part of this approach has included, from time to time, educating drivers as to the most appropriate location for border passes to be displayed on their vehicle."

QPS advised drivers to display passes on their passenger side visor, lower-left windscreen or passenger-side dashboard.

"Do not allow the pass to obscure the driver's view. Do not display the pass when not required for a border crossing," the service stated

"Generally, motorists have applied common sense and have followed these instructions."

It was confirmed the offence of "drive vehicle without clear view" applies to anything obstructing a driver's view, "not just a permit".

Any person entering Queensland must have a completed Queensland Border Declaration Pass.

The declaration includes an undertaking those entering the state will have a COVID-19 test if they develop symptoms while in Queensland.

Anyone who provides false or misleading information can be fined more than $4000.

Originally published as How border pass mistake could cost you $349