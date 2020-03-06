Menu
A massive crowd turns up to watch Michael Franti and the Speahead perform at the 25th Annual Byorn Bay Bluesfest. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Music

How Bluesfest will handle coronavirus threats

Javier Encalada
6th Mar 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
ORGANISERS of Bluesfest Byron Bay have confirmed the event will go ahead as planned and this year's festival is "business as usual", despite the looming issue of the coronavirus outbreak.

Director Peter Noble said Bluesfest will always take the necessary actions to protect its patrons.

"To that end, I wish to reassure you that we are in regular discussions with Live Performance Australia (LPA), the live entertainment industry representation group, of whom we are a member, and remain updated at all times regarding best practice for our coming festival, and government notifications," he said.

"Whilst the coronavirus is of obvious concern, the key instruction provided by authorities on the matter is to regularly wash your hands with soap, and to use hand sanitiser if that's not possible.

"All events of a public nature in Australia are proceeding in the Entertainment and Sporting areas, and we look forward to presenting our best Bluesfest yet.

"It's business as usual.

"We are a fully-insured event, and our customers are protected should anything change."

Mr Noble said a further announcement on this area will follow shortly.

"We will soon be announcing a higher level of protection throughout our site in the area of protective sanitisation, which will give comfort for those with concerns for their safety," he said.

"Please be assured, it's business as usual, and we look forward to seeing you at our best Bluesfest yet this Easter."

According to the Blusfest website, the event attracts "over 100,000 music lovers to the Rainbow Region each year" for the five-day event.

• Bluesfest Byron Bay will be held from April 9 to 14, 2020.

