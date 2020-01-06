Menu
Marine Rescue Evans Head volunteer Kira Hartland (right) shows the Legg family the Pride of Evans- Evans30 vessel used during a rescue on January 2. Ms Hartland's wallet was stolen while she was assisting in the rescue.
News

How a stolen wallet literally floated back to its owner

Aisling Brennan
6th Jan 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 8:56 PM
A MARINE Rescue volunteer who had her wallet stolen while helping a boat in distress soon had her problems resolved when her wallet literally resurfaced.

Passionate emergency service volunteer for Marine Rescue Evans Head, Kira Hartland, said she'd been called to assist with a rescue of a boat stuck in the bar last Thursday.

Rushing from Ballina to Evans Head to assist, Ms Hartland said she'd mistakenly left her wallet in full view on her front passenger seat in her car, which was parked outside the radio base.

"I was there for no more than half-hour, I then came out of the radio base and opened my driver's door to see the passenger side had been smashed," Ms Hartland said.

"That's when I realised, I must have left the wallet in sight."

Taking to social media, she hoped someone might have seen the wallet discarded somewhere around town.

And miraculously Ms Hartland's wallet did resurface quite literally at the boat ramp where it was spotted by two fishermen floating past them at 3.30am on Friday.

"What are the chances? My license and Medicare card were still in it," she said.

Relieved to have the majority of the wallet's contents returned to her, Ms Hartland said what really impressed her was the response from the community on social media, with many people offering to give her grocery store vouchers and other financial assistance to keep her a float until she could access her bank cards.

"I'm totally floored, I'm so humbled," she said

"Everything that's been going on in the wider Australian community and then there's something like this in Evans, the rallying around the community has been great.

"I can't express how cared for I felt, to be shared more than 20 times and all those comments it was very touching."

