How a safari made her a champion

Mullaway's Bonnie Hills is chaired onto the beach after winning the Under 14s final at Parko's Grom Stomp on the Sunshine Coast.

MANY sporting champions reference a pivotal moment in their junior careers that set them on the path to glory.

Young surfer on the rise Bonnie Hills of Mullaway said she realised that she wants to become a pro surfer after a recent surf trip to Sumatra.

This year she has made seven junior groms finals and last weekend won the Under 14s division at Parko’s (Joel Parkinson) Grom Stomp on the Sunshine Coast.

She credits the Indo trip for her successes in 2019.

Bonnie Hills in action.

“The trip to Mentawai has been a turning point for me, it was so sick over there, surfing with former pros on some of the world’s better breaks and bigger waves.

“Going to Mentawai pushed my level of surfing a lot, I learnt what I can actually do.

“One surf over there is the like 10 surfs on the beach breaks here in Coffs. I realised after the trip that for sure my dream is to become a CT (championship tour) surfer.”

The Woolgoolga High School student first took to the board as a nine-year-old and under the guidance of her dad Damon and surfing coach Lee Winkler has spent five years competing now.

Coffs Boardriders surfers on the rise Sienna Nielsen, Cloe Nolan, Bonnie Hills, Rosie Smart and Bella Morrison.

Bonnie will join fellow Coffs Harbour Boardriers members Carly Shanahan and Riley Schmidt competing at the Australian Junior Surfing Titles in Margaret River from November 30 to December 7.

“Coffs Boardriders is hitting a real purple patch in women’s surfing,” Winkler said.

“Six or seven years ago we didn’t really have any girls in the club, now we have a group who are definitely making waves on the national stage.

“Development tours like the trip to Mentawai allow young surfers to take that next step, a challenge that pays off in contests. I see it in the heats.

“Bonnie sure found her feet over there,” he said.