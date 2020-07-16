Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PIZZA MAD: When the pizza arrived minus the drink that was ordered, the man refused to pay which led to his bizarre order being read aloud in court. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
PIZZA MAD: When the pizza arrived minus the drink that was ordered, the man refused to pay which led to his bizarre order being read aloud in court. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Offbeat

How a man’s strange pizza order ended with a stealing charge

Dominic Elsome
15th Jul 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 16th Jul 2020 6:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KINGAROY man had his unusual pizza order read aloud in court after he failed to pay for it upon delivery.

When Osmo Tapani Salonen's pizza arrived without the drink he had ordered, he refused to pay for the pizza and was instead charged with a stealing after police were called.

The court heard on March 8, police attended a Geale St home at 7.15pm in response to reports of a man not paying for a pizza delivery.

Salonen told police the reason for the dispute was he had not been given a drink he had ordered.

"When police (arrived) the pizza was partly eaten," Police Prosecutor Sgt Pepe Gangemi told the court.

"(Salonen) told police he shouldn't have to pay as they had forgotten his drink."

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair was then forced to read out Salonen's unusual pizza order for the record, noting he had "double toppings for everything".

"(A) classic meat lovers with extra barbecue sauce, extra cheese, anchovies, extra bacon, extra beef, extra ham, extra sausage, jalapeños and extra pepperoni," Magistrate Sinclair said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Salonen did not appear in court for the mention and was dealt under 142A of the Justices Act, allowing the judge to deal with the matter in his absence.

Magistrate Sinclair convicted Salonen but did not further punish him.

He was ordered to pay $41.23 for the pizza within two months.

A conviction was not recorded.

More Stories

domino's pizza kingaroy court kingaroy magistrates court stealing
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AXE ATTACK: Witness describes ‘bizarre’ incident

        premium_icon AXE ATTACK: Witness describes ‘bizarre’ incident

        Environment As this Park Beach resident trained his eye on the stranger, the man produced an axe

        UPDATE: Cyclist impaled at boardwalk in stable condition

        premium_icon UPDATE: Cyclist impaled at boardwalk in stable condition

        News The cyclist impaled last week is in a stable condition in Newcastle.

        Community rallies for boy after horror accident

        premium_icon Community rallies for boy after horror accident

        News "He is a fighter and I'm sure he will pull through this."

        Fireys called to rescue 9yo near Corindi

        premium_icon Fireys called to rescue 9yo near Corindi

        News Boy taken to hospital in third bike incident in area within past few weeks