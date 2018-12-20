Menu
File photo of women enjoying drinks on the roof top bar of the Palisade Hotel in the Rocks. Picture: Tim Pascoe
Crime

Long lunch leads to drunken bite

by Benita Kolovos, AAP
20th Dec 2018 3:14 PM

A PUB in Sydney has been hit with an official warning after it allowed two middle-aged women to become so drunk at a St Patrick's Day lunch that one tried to bite a paramedic called to help.

The women arrived at the Palisade Hotel in Millers Point about 12.30pm for the March 17 lunch and drank two bottles of wine over the next five hours.

About 5.45pm they began drinking glasses of white wine in "quick succession" in the bar area of the pub, New South Wales Liquor and Gaming said on Thursday.

 

The manager was forced to call an ambulance after the women fell and couldn't get up.

One of the women had to be sedated on the way to hospital after she became aggressive and tried to bite a paramedic.

Licensee Paulina Soto has been issued with a first strike under the NSW government's three-strike scheme.

Liquor and Gaming's Sean Goodchild said the incident was particularly serious as it put paramedics at risk.

"In this case, the venue contributed to risk of harm by allowing two patrons to become so intoxicated they could not stand," he said.

