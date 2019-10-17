Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 65-year-old drug courier from Hervey Bay has been sentenced to three years’ jail.
A 65-year-old drug courier from Hervey Bay has been sentenced to three years’ jail.
News

How 65-year-old bricklayer was busted running drugs

Danielle Buckley
17th Oct 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 65-year-old drug courier has been issued a stern warning by a judge who said he should be “tired of going to jail’ by now.

Hervey Bay bricklayer Warren Joseph Ellis appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court today after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

The father of six was caught on October 8 last year at Tinana South with 17.3g of meth in his car, hidden below the plastic lining of the passenger seat.

How break-up triggered life of drug crime

‘I will miss her so much’: Son faces mother’s murderer

Eight days later while on bail, Ellis was seen putting 13.1g meth into his pocket before trying to walk into Acacia Ridge Hotel.

Prosecutor Vincent Wong told the court that Ellis had long history on the wrong side of the law, starting in 2002 when he was caught trafficking “wholesale amounts” of marijuana from Adelaide to Brisbane.

Defence barrister Damian Walsh said Ellis was a married man with a “severe alcohol and drug problem” whose decisions were affected by his alcoholism.

“He has taken serious steps towards rehabilitation,” Mr Walsh said.

Justice Susan Brown said as a mature man she was not going to warn Ellis of the effects of taking drugs, but stressed he was too old to continue on the same path.

“You must be tired of going to jail, Mr Ellis at this point in time,” she said.

“You know at this late stage of your life you don’t want to be doing this any more. You’ve got to stop and break the cycle.”

“I don’t know if you are a grandfather Mr Ellis, but if you are, I wonder if you would want your grandchildren starting to take methylamphetamine.”

Ellis was sentenced to three years’ jail and will be released on parole on May 20, 2020. — NewsRegional

courier court crime drugs hervey bay judge senior warren ellis
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man allegedly points replica gun at drivers

    premium_icon Man allegedly points replica gun at drivers

    News A man has been arrested after allegedly aiming a replica gun at drivers on the M1 on Wednesday afternoon.

    New childcare centre planned for Coffs CBD

    premium_icon New childcare centre planned for Coffs CBD

    News A development application has been lodged to construct a new ‘industry leading’...

    Council-backed company earmarked for $27.5 million take-over

    premium_icon Council-backed company earmarked for $27.5 million take-over

    News Council's $2 outlay 17 years ago could return more than $1.5 million

    Eskies on chill for hot Coffs show

    premium_icon Eskies on chill for hot Coffs show

    News Eskimo Joe fans have something to toast a glass of red wine to, with the Aussie...