Housing stress is at a high

Times are tough for many low income earners trapped in the poverty cycle on the Coffs Coast, according to Vinnies.

RENTERS are working hard at their jobs and watching their pay slip through their fingers again as it goes towards their bills.

Low-income households are paying up to 70% of their income on rent and the average tenant is spending 29% of their income on rent according the the latest Rental Affordability Index.

"It is estimated 875,000 households in Australia are experiencing housing stress right now. This is unacceptable,” said Jack de Groot, CEO St Vincent de Paul Society NSW.

"Housing costs are arguably the single biggest driver of poverty and disadvantage in Australia.”

In 2015 and 2016, specialist homelessness agencies like Vinnies assisted 279,000 people across Australia and 29 per cent sought help because they were experiencing housing stress.

Agencies help through visitations, providing services for homeless people and supporting employment services.

Visit, vinnies.org.au