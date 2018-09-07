Housing estate issues under review

NO THANKS: A protest against the Hearnes Lake development.

NO THANKS: A protest against the Hearnes Lake development. Trevor Veale

MORE than 200 submissions are under review over a Sydney-based land developer's modified proposal to build a housing estate at Hearnes Lake.

It's been almost a decade since the first proposal to build on the sensitive and flood-prone site, and the contentious issue continues to endure as the land has been passed on from one developer to another.

Elite Constructions, the current owners of 50-ha site, put forward another modification to the Sandy Beach North housing estate, which would see an increase from 179 to 280 houses built in the area.

Residents were given two weeks to make submissions, ending late June.

Those who made written submissions are also being invited to make oral submissions at a Conciliation Conference in November.

The conciliation comes after Elite Constructions filed a court appeal against Coffs Harbour City Council's 'deemed refusal' of its previous DA, meaning a decision was not made within the legal time frame.

Almost all submissions are against the DA. The main concerns from both the council and the NSW Department of Primary Industries involve potential of environmental and ecological damage. Hearnes Lake, which forms part of the Solitary Islands Marine Park, supports a large area of saltmarsh and mangrove communities which may be damaged by the development.

The estate would form a barrier preventing migration, according to the council and DPI.

The site is also prone to flooding, with water levels expected to rise by 91cm by 2100, and it could lead to pressure to artificially open the lake.

The DA could also see existing properties at risk of inundation.