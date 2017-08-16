Housing estate is almost a sell out

ACTIVITY: Sapphire Beachfront Estate is almost sold out and a hive of construction activity.

IT WAS a place people used to come from all over the country to holiday, but fast forward ten years and the former site of Pelican Beach Resort at Sapphire Beach is now one of the Coffs Coast's hottest addresses.

But it's been a slow burn.

Once the resort was demolished and the site re-worked, Sapphire Beachfront Estate opened in June 2011 - on the tail end of the Global Financial Crisis.

Back then it was hard to imagine anyone paying $1million for a block of land in Coffs Harbour, even if it was on one of the most beautiful beach-fronts on the Mid North Coast.

The Edge Coffs Harbour and LJ Hooker Coffs Harbour have been the marketing agents for the estate and have seen a remarkable change in fortune since then.

"It took a bit of time to get there, but it's really taken shape and the quality on show is amazing,” The Edge principal and selling agent Jason Burnett said.

"But it was always destined to be a landmark estate, with that position and the building guidelines; it really puts our local tradespeople and architects on show.”

The estate is now a mix of well-established homes - each of which makes its own very unique architectural statement - to those still under construction and just a few remaining vacant blocks.

While there may be a few blocks left without building activity, most are now sold.

"We have three blocks left, officially, but there are offers on two of them,” Jason said.

Another three beach-front blocks are being retained by the developers.

The development's activity is a vast change from the slow growth seen in those early post-GFC years.

"It was where the market was at in terms of the top end at that time. Fast forward a few years and now it's the opposite and the construction and quality shows the strength of the market now,” Jason said.

The Edge is now marketing the first re-sale in Sapphire Beachfront Estate.

The luxury home at 1 Beachview Dr is for sale for $1.150million.

"It was built by Blue Ribbon homes and architect designed for the block - it's a magic house.”

Jason believes the sale will be the first indicator of the reputation Sapphire Beachfront Estate has now gained in the local area; a reputation he said will only grow in the coming years.

"Absolutely; it's definitely one of the most exclusive addresses for the northern beaches.”