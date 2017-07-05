House extensively damaged by smoke and water and fire

HOUSE FIRE: A house on Loftus Lane, Nambucca Heads was extensively damaged by a fire.

A HOUSE was heavily damaged after a fire broke out about midday today.

NSW Fire and Rescue crews arrived at the Nambucca Heads property on Loftus La about 12.19pm.

Reports from NSW Fire and Rescue Media said the fire was large by the time the five crews arrived and smoke could be seen before arrival.

Smoke and water damaged two thirds of the house.

The owner was at the scene but there were no reports of anyone trapped inside.

Police and paramedics also attended.

The fire was extinguished at 1.53pm.

In a separate incident, one NSW Fire and Rescue crew was called out to a fire at the Nambucca Heads Library.

By the time the crew arrived at the scene after 10.40am the fire had been put out.