House Rules judges Wendy Moore, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Drew Heath pictured in the 2018 season promo. Channel 7
House Rules takes a page out of The Block's book

Seanna Cronin
by
4th Apr 2018 12:30 PM

THE unscripted action of an auction has always made for thrilling viewing on The Block.

Now its competitor, Channel 7's House Rules, will be putting a property under the hammer.

In a new look at the upcoming 2018 season of the renovation show, judges Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Wendy Moore and Drew Heath are seen unveiling the 'mystery house'.

"We're taking it to the next, even lovelier level," Llewelyn-Bowen boasts. 

In previous seasons the contestants have renovated each other's homes and properties for charity, but never for profit at a public auction.

It has already been confirmed there will be at least one Queensland team on the show this year.

House Rules will debut after the Commonwealth Games on Channel 7.

