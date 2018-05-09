BREAKING: One person feared dead in house fire

One person is feared dead in a Caboolture house fire, on the Sunshine Coast, QLD.

THERE are fears a man has died in a house fire in southest Queensland.

Authorities were called to the blaze on Rosemary Street in Caboolture South, about 50km north of Brisbane, after 1.30pm on Wednesday.

A QLD Police spokesman said one person was unaccounted for, but could not confirm if they were deceased. Several emergency services are currently on the scene and a section of the street has been temporarily closed.

A QLD Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman told news.com.au "the fire is now out" and directed all other questions to police.

House fire - Rosemary street caboolture. Street partially closed. Several detectives & ambulance officers here @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/FiRPkqQcRx — Ebony Cavallaro (@ebonycavallaro) May 9, 2018

Caboolture South: Authorities were called to the house fire on Rosemary Street at around 1.30pm. Several emergency crews are still on scene. #7News pic.twitter.com/aXEkgxliDl — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) May 9, 2018

The incident comes as the top level of three homes in southwest Sydney's Lurnea were severely damaged after a ferocious fire ripped through them earlier today.

Multiple FRNSW crews are on the scene of a house fire in Napier Ave, Lurnea in southwest Sydney. Picture: 7 News.

Firefighters are attacking the fire to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring properties. Picture: 7 News.

The fire reportedly started in the backyard of one home on Napier Avenue in Lurnea about 12.30pm on Wednesday, before spreading to the homes either side. No one was in any of the three properties, with six crews racing to the scene to extinguish the blaze, a NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman said.

"The first house was fully engulfed due to the ferocity of the fire," he said.

Investigations are underway into the cause of a fire which damaged the three homes today, a statement released by NSW Police this afternoon said.

"Emergency services were called to Napier Avenue at Lurnea ... and found the homes well alight.

"The blaze was extinguished by Fire & Rescue NSW, however, two houses were destroyed and a third was seriously damaged."

The occupants "self-evacuated" and no injuries have been reported, according to police.

"Officers from Liverpool City Police Area Command attended and established a crime scene," the statement read.

"The cause of the fire is still to be determined, however, it is not being treated as suspicious."

- With AAP