FIREFIGHTERS have been called to the scene of a house fire in West Coffs.

Emergency services were called to Narani Close, Coffs Harbour, around 5pm.

Crews arrived to find a two-storey house on fire.

A male occupant of the home has been treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

