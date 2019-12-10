House fire is being treated as suspicious, police confirm

House catches fire twice: Police are investigating a house fire that was put out and then reignited.

POLICE have confirmed a blaze that tore through a Coffs Harbour home while a man lay unconscious inside is being treated as suspicious.

Coffs Clarence Chief Insp Brendan Gorman said police are investigating the cause of the Narani Cl house fire, which was reported to emergency services "well alight" soon after 5pm Monday.

The fire was extinguished by NSW Fire and Rescue crews.

"A search of the premises located an unconscious 51-year-old male," Insp Gorman said.

"He was conveyed to Coffs Harbour Hospital where he's currently receiving treatment."

Insp Gorman said the man had suffered from smoke inhalation.

A short time later, at around 9pm, emergency services were called back to the home following reports the premises had caught fire again.

Insp Gorman said the cause of the fire, and its reignition, is unknown at this stage but confirmed self-harm is a factor that will be subject to the investigation.

He added that suggestions a tree next to the property may have caused the fire to ignite again will also be subject to the investigation.

It is believed the man lived in the property with his partner and children, but at the time of the fire was the sole occupant of the home.

The fire has completely destroyed the double storey home.