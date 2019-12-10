Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

House fire is being treated as suspicious, police confirm

Jasmine Minhas
10th Dec 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed a blaze that tore through a Coffs Harbour home while a man lay unconscious inside is being treated as suspicious.

Coffs Clarence Chief Insp Brendan Gorman said police are investigating the cause of the Narani Cl house fire, which was reported to emergency services "well alight" soon after 5pm Monday.

The fire was extinguished by NSW Fire and Rescue crews.

"A search of the premises located an unconscious 51-year-old male," Insp Gorman said.

"He was conveyed to Coffs Harbour Hospital where he's currently receiving treatment."

Insp Gorman said the man had suffered from smoke inhalation.

A short time later, at around 9pm, emergency services were called back to the home following reports the premises had caught fire again.

The circumstances surrounding a home which caught fire twice are being investigated by police.
The circumstances surrounding a home which caught fire twice are being investigated by police.

Insp Gorman said the cause of the fire, and its reignition, is unknown at this stage but confirmed self-harm is a factor that will be subject to the investigation.

He added that suggestions a tree next to the property may have caused the fire to ignite again will also be subject to the investigation.

It is believed the man lived in the property with his partner and children, but at the time of the fire was the sole occupant of the home.

The fire has completely destroyed the double storey home.

coffs clarence police district coffs harbour house fire suspicious fire
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Communities on edge as conditions deteriorate

        premium_icon Communities on edge as conditions deteriorate

        News ‘The fire cannot be extinguished without substantial rain.’

        Coffs man believed to be in critical condition

        premium_icon Coffs man believed to be in critical condition

        News Coffs man believed to be in a critical condition in hospital.

        Leading the way in nutrient management

        premium_icon Leading the way in nutrient management

        News LEADING the way to cleaner waterways affected by run-off from intensive...

        Red Cross releases names of missing Aussies in volcano blast

        Red Cross releases names of missing Aussies in volcano blast

        News Three Australians feared dead, more than 20 listed as missing