House fire in Bonville

Bonville and Boambee RFS crews respond to fire in North Bonville Rd.

THE smell of smoke in the air quickly raised the alarm.

The call went in at 4.45am this morning and RFS crews from Bonville and Boambee, as well as the Mid North Coast Support Brigade, responded within minutes.

Arriving at the property in North Bonville Rd, Bonville fire-fighters found a derelict house engulfed in fire.

Taking immediate defensive action to contain the fire, reports confirm there were no people, animals or signs of recent occupation at the semi-rural property.

In just under an hour the fire was contained and at this stage the fire is not being treated as suspicious.