House, cars and boat gutted by fire

A house fire at Cedar Creek has destroyed a house, five cars and a boat

A HOUSE, five cars and a boat have been destroyed by an intense house fire south of Brisbane this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews rushed to the blaze at Plunkett Rd, Cedar Creek about 1pm to find the vacant house "fully involved" and gas cylinders exploding.

When firefighters arrived the house was fully engulfed with flames.

Logan Area Command Inspector Robert Bloss said when six trucks, two tankers and 20 firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire had already spread to the homeowner's cars and boat.

Insp Bloss said crews did a "fantastic job" containing the fire, extinguishing spot fires and ensuring the fire did not spread to neighbouring properties.

"Fire crews are still dampening down and the owner is now on site," he said.

Firefighters on scene of the house fire at Cedar Creek this afternoon.

"While this house was vacant it is a timely reminder for all of our community to check their smoke alarms to ensure they're working and to practise an evacuation plan within your household."

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire.