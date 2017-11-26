Menu
House fire deliberately lit investigators find

POLICE are investigating a suspicious house fire on the Coffs Coast.

On Friday, emergency services were called to a home on Newmans Road, Woolgoolga, after reports of a house well alight around 6.15pm.

Police said on arrival the home was found to be completely destroyed by fire.

The home had been vacant at the time of the fire, police said.

A crime scene was established which will be examined to forensic examination.

Police from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command are investigating and are asking for anyone who observed suspicious activity in the area at the time to come forward.

