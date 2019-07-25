Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A home in Elizabeth Avenue, South Golden Beach, has been destroyed by fire.
A home in Elizabeth Avenue, South Golden Beach, has been destroyed by fire. NSW Fire & Rescue
News

'Totally destroyed': Fire rips through Northern Rivers home

JASMINE BURKE
by
25th Jul 2019 10:40 AM | Updated: 12:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 12.20pm: ONE home at a dual-occupancy premises has been destroyed in a fire at South Golden Beach this morning.

Fire and emergency crews managed to save one of the other premises at the address.

Brunswick Heads station commander, Graeme Blakely, said the team received numerous triple zero calls to their call centre to a house well alight in Elizabeth Avenue earlier this morning.

"On arrival we found the rear of the premises well alight. It's a dual occupancy dwelling," he said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"All persons were accounted for and were alerted by working smoke alarms and evacuated the premises.

"We were assisted by the Rural Fire Service, ambulance and police on scene and valuables were removed from the building as requested by police.

"Due to it being a dual occupancy building the rear of the premises was totally destroyed by fire.

"Fire and Resuce NSW personnel managed to save the front of the building were the other persons were living.

"RFS dealt with the exposures and other premises that might've been involved."

Original story: EMERGENCY service crews are at the scene of a house fire in South Golden Beach this morning.

Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector, Luke Arthurs, said crews were called to the house on Elizabeth Ave at 7.15am today.

He said structural engineers were yet to inspect the remains, but it was "not looking good".

"Crews are still there investigating with fire investigation unit to establish the cause of the fire.

"It doesn't look like it was deliberately lit."

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks house fire northern rivers breaking news tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    End of an era: Coffs Coast farewells beloved Bucky

    premium_icon End of an era: Coffs Coast farewells beloved Bucky

    Pets & Animals REACHING an incredible age, an iconic dolphin on the Coffs Coast has passed away leaving the community and visitors in mourning.

    Councillor refutes ‘pecuniary interest’ claim

    premium_icon Councillor refutes ‘pecuniary interest’ claim

    News COUNCILLOR: ‘It’s desperate and dirty politics’.

    Government has 'no plan' to change 'inaccurate' advice

    premium_icon Government has 'no plan' to change 'inaccurate' advice

    Crime Centre for Road Safety responds to magistrate's call for change

    Highway crash response downscaled, north of Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon Highway crash response downscaled, north of Coffs Harbour

    Breaking No serious injuries reported by police on scene of crash

    • 25th Jul 2019 2:30 PM