House destroyed in early morning fire

HOUSE FIRE: F&RNSW Mullumbimby 388 Pump and Fire Crew assisting Wilsons Creek RFS with a water relay for a house fire early this morning. F&RNSW Mullumbimby

A HOUSE has been destroyed in a fire at Huonbrook early this morning.

Fire and Rescue Mullumbimby captain Josh Rushton said crews were called to the home at 440 Huonbrook Rd, Huonbrook, just before 3am today to assist RFS.

"A house was well alight but there was no one inside," he said.

"We were there to assist RFS with water relay.

"Later on the RFS used a water tank that was with the house."

He said the cause of the fire was being investigated by police.

