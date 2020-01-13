Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File picture.
File picture.
News

House destroyed by fire after food left on stove

by Isabella Magee
13th Jan 2020 6:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HOUSE north west of Toowoomba was destroyed after a kitchen mishap sent the building up in flames on Sunday night.

It took firies over an hour to put out a Kilbirnie home blaze after a small cooking fire got out of hand, burning the home to the ground at about 8.24pm last night.

Multiple crews brought two fire trucks, a rural water tanker and two rural medium trucks to put out the flames, working until about 9.36pm.

Ambulance and police also attended to the incident.

It's believed food left on the stove was the original source of the quickly-spread fire.

No one required medical attention.

editors picks fire house fire toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Race favourite Drakes in the cash for punters at Pink Silks

        premium_icon Race favourite Drakes in the cash for punters at Pink Silks

        Sport The Drake lived up to expectations as The Advocate’s big tip for the day, winning the Komatsu Wayne Glenn Pink Silks Cup.

        Many magic helps premiers avoid outright loss to Sawtell

        premium_icon Many magic helps premiers avoid outright loss to Sawtell

        Cricket Harwood had everything to lose but they dug deep to prevent the worst.

        PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        premium_icon PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        News 'I’m not willing to put someone’s job at risk'

        Mum survives cancer, drought and bushfires in one year

        premium_icon Mum survives cancer, drought and bushfires in one year

        Community Drought, cancer and bushfires that's the year Lisa has endured.