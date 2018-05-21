HOTTED UP: Take a look at our new police highway patrol cars

The new NSW Police Highway Patrol Cars that will be hitting the roads soon

The new NSW Police Highway Patrol Cars that will be hitting the roads soon NSWPF

IF YOU'VE ever wanted a close look at a shiny new BMW or Chrysler machine, you'll soon be seeing a lot more of them on our roads.

Hopefully though, not from the inside.

NSW Police yesterday unveiled the BMW 530d and Chrysler SRT Core as the replacement vehicles to the outgoing Traffic and Highway Patrol Command fleet vehicles, with Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy saying the latest addition is focused on safety and efficiency.

Having used Ford Falcons and Holden Commodores as the main Traffic and Highway Patrol enforcement vehicles for decades, and with both manufacturers ceasing Australian production last year, the command undertook a global fleet review to identify vehicles best suited for Australian law enforcement purposes.

Following an exhaustive and comprehensive three-year search, which included rigorous assessment and testing of 17 different variants of several vehicles, the BMW 530d and Chrysler SRT Core were chosen to replace Ford and Holden models from July 2018.

"The safety of our police officers and the community they serve is our top priority, and both these vehicles demonstrated the safety levels meeting our requirements," Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

"Equally as important, the platform of both vehicles supports the state of the art technology that is key to the government's focus on reducing the incidents of road trauma across New South Wales.

The BMW and Dodge Chrysler brands provide NSW Police Force with a solid foundation to build on through years of experience in building law enforcement vehicles.

Both vehicles are designed specifically for policing duties and similar models have performed as law enforcement vehicles across North America and Europe for years, and have an established presence in Australia, meaning support and further development will be accessible to the NSW Police Force.