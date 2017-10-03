21°
Hotfooting it up 1504 stairs for MND

IN TRAINING: The 257 Coffs Harbour crew is off to Sydney for charity.
Wendy Andrews
by

THE calf muscles and quads of 11 firefighters from 257 Coffs Harbour Fire Station will get a work out when this crew joins fellow firefighters to tackle the 98 storeys, that's 1504 stairs of Sydney Tower Eye (Centrepoint).

The Coffs Coast crew is in final training for their fund-raising Sydney Tower Climb for Motor Neurone disease.

To ramp up the sweat factor they will be wearing full structural firefighting ensemble and air sets with a combined weight of more than 25 kilos.

At a vertical rise of 820 feet, the climb to the observation deck is a gruelling challenge. Each floor of the stairwell is dedicated to patients of MND both past and present.

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a progressive, terminal neurological disease. There is no known treatment or cure.

All donations go to Macquarie University which houses Australia's largest MND research facility. Learn more and support the fund-raising at firiesclimbformnd.org.au

