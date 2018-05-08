Hoteliers praised as assaults fall at licensed premises

ASSAULT rates at licensed premises on the Coffs Coast have almost been halved over the past decade, AHA NSW Director of Liquor and Policing John Green will point out during a visit to the region today.

Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research figures reveal assault rates on licensed premises in the Mid-North Coast area, including Kempsey and Coffs Harbour, are down 42% since 2010.

Mr Green will make mention of the statistic during a meeting with hoteliers from the Mid-North Coast branch in Sawtell this afternoon.

Mr Green praised local hoteliers in both areas for their hard work over many years.

"The consistent drop in assault rates on licensed premises is indicative of the work hoteliers on the Mid-North Coast are putting in with local police and their wider communities each and every day," he said.

Patron ID systems are helping to crackdown on violence in licensed premises. Chrissy Harris GLA300911BARR

"The figures speak for themselves - assaults on licensed premises are down 42% on the Mid-North Coast over a similar period.

"These are great results and show what can be done when communities work together to combat the issue of anti-social behaviour."

Mr Green said a range of local and state-wide issues will be up for discussion at the meeting including digital licences, the container deposit scheme and licensee training.