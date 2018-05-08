Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hoteliers praised as assaults fall at licensed premises

8th May 2018 10:00 AM

ASSAULT rates at licensed premises on the Coffs Coast have almost been halved over the past decade, AHA NSW Director of Liquor and Policing John Green will point out during a visit to the region today.

Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research figures reveal assault rates on licensed premises in the Mid-North Coast area, including Kempsey and Coffs Harbour, are down 42% since 2010.

Mr Green will make mention of the statistic during a meeting with hoteliers from the Mid-North Coast branch in Sawtell this afternoon.

Mr Green praised local hoteliers in both areas for their hard work over many years.

"The consistent drop in assault rates on licensed premises is indicative of the work hoteliers on the Mid-North Coast are putting in with local police and their wider communities each and every day," he said.

 

Patron ID systems are helping to crackdown on violence in licensed premises.
Patron ID systems are helping to crackdown on violence in licensed premises. Chrissy Harris GLA300911BARR

"The figures speak for themselves - assaults on licensed premises are down 42% on the Mid-North Coast over a similar period.

"These are great results and show what can be done when communities work together to combat the issue of anti-social behaviour."

Mr Green said a range of local and state-wide issues will be up for discussion at the meeting including digital licences, the container deposit scheme and licensee training.

aha assaults boscar coffs coast licensed premises pubs
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    The new-look Coffs Hospital

    premium_icon The new-look Coffs Hospital

    Video How the Coffs Harbour Health Campus will look after the State Government's $156 million upgrade.

    • 8th May 2018 10:52 AM
    Company sees motel potential at Coffs Marina

    premium_icon Company sees motel potential at Coffs Marina

    News Do you support calls for a local floating motel?

    • 8th May 2018 12:00 PM
    How the new Coffs Hospital will look

    How the new Coffs Hospital will look

    News Premier Gladys Berejiklian unveils plans for Coffs Harbour Hospital

    • 8th May 2018 10:30 AM
    • 9 Echidnot
    Truck collision blocks lane on highway

    Truck collision blocks lane on highway

    News Truck and vehicle collision impacts northbound traffic.

    Local Partners