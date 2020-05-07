Hotel too high say residents against resort upgrade

An impression of what the new four storey hotel building (with conference centre on ground floor).

A group of Diggers Beach residents have joined forces to oppose plans for a major upgrade of Aanuka Beach Resort.

The $22m upgrade will involve the demolition of the lagoon conference centre and office/administration buildings to make way for a large hotel. This building will house a conference centre on the ground floor with three levels of hotel suites above.

It is the height and bulk of this building that residents like Don MacLeod are unhappy with.

He has lived adjacent to the resort for more than 11 years.

"I am a long time consulting structural and civil engineer and familiar with developments.

"In June 2018 we were made aware of this application and together with a few neighbours we have co-ordinated the objections from residents which resulted in a petition of over 200 signatories."

An impression of what the new four storey hotel building (with conference centre on ground floor) will look like from the beach.

In addition to their concerns about the height and bulk is the loss of privacy and inadequate on-site parking.

"There is also the potential for increased noise - already a problem for nearby residents from functions - and loss of native trees and koala habitat."

Mr MacLeod says residents opposed to the plans are not anti-development and hopes when the matter is up for consideration, Councillors will put in place appropriate conditions to help minimise impacts.

Plans are underway for a multi-million dollar upgrade at the Coffs Harbour resort.

The BreakFree resort in Firman Dr was first opened in December 1987 and spans 6030 square metres.

Plans for the upgrade have been put together by architecture practice Casa Koala and Jim Booth says the work represents the first meaningful investment in the local tourism market for 30 years and will provide a boost to the local economy and increased employment opportunities.

The proposal is scheduled to come before Coffs Harbour City Council on May 14.