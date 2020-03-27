Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

41 new cases of COVID-19 linked to Ruby Princess cruise ship

by Jessica McSweeney,Georgia Clark,Clare Armstrong
27th Mar 2020 4:35 PM

The Prime Minister has today announced further restrictions on Australians returning from overseas in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19. 

Scott Morrison said arrivals will now been quarantined in hotels across the country for two weeks of self-isolation. 

"Two thirds of cases we currently have are from an Australian who has come home from overseas, that is very different to what we're seeing in rest of the world," Mr Morrison said.

Australian Defence Force members will assist authorities and support compliance with the new arrangements. 

 

coronaviruspromo

 

The new actions come after NSW Health confirmed 41 new cases of coronavirus from the Ruby Princess cruise ship, a total of 162 in the state.

The Ovation of the Seas cruise ship has 41 confirmed cases. 

Seven attendees at a Bali wedding on March 21st have also tested positive, with two NSW cases.

The state tally topped 1405 on Thursday night, a rise of 186 cases.

More Stories

editors picks federal government nsw pm quarantine ruby princess scott morrison self-isolation sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police honour a man who served to protect

        premium_icon Police honour a man who served to protect

        News A police Guard of Honour has today paid tribute to former highway patrol officer Paul Thorn.

        Gyms new platform

        premium_icon Gyms new platform

        News NO strangers to a challenge, husband and wife duo Duncan and Carla Marchant are...

        One thing is clear in mixed messages: Our leaders are at war

        premium_icon One thing is clear in mixed messages: Our leaders are at war

        Opinion Is Gladys Berejiklian’s relationship with Scott Morrison too broken to repair?

        Relief from council rates and fees for local businesses

        Relief from council rates and fees for local businesses

        Council News Council adopts a support package to assist businesses hit by the covid-19...