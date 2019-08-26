Hotel hopes being harmed by lack of regulation

On a national scale, the STRA industry was estimated to be worth $31.3 billion nationally in 2016.

UNLESS the laws governing the short term rental market are not tightened up, it will be very hard for Coffs Harbour to attract new hotel developments.

This is the warning from Trustee at The Observatory Holiday Apartments Neil Manson and he is urging all those who want to see a top quality international hotel in Coffs, to have their say in an inquiry currently underway.

The NSW Government has launched the inquiry into the Short Term Rental Accommodation (STRA) industry with a range of discussion papers available here.

With more than 300 AirBnB listings for Coffs Harbour, Mr Manson warns of residents having their peaceful streets ruined by party houses and longer term renters being forced out of the market.

"Existing businesses are usually the silent victims of this industry as while the impacts of an uncontrolled party house are immediate to the unfortunate neighbours the impact of lost revenue to existing businesses who are forced to pay higher compliance and insurance costs is not immediately noticed," Mr Manson said.

"Reduced viability of existing businesses eventually impacts everyone as operators have less money to reinvest in their properties so local trades and services suffer.

Neil Manson. Rachel Vercoe

"Eventually there is a serious risk of refurbishments being put off and with falling accommodation standards cashed up tourists move on."

He would like to see Coffs Harbour City Council adopt a similar approach to some other councils whereby they reduce the number of days a property can be used for short-term accommodation in a year.

Future Coffs Harbour

The Berejiklian government's Airbnb-style letting rules have set a cap of 180 days but in some cases councils can apply to reduce this even further.

Mr Manson says the short-term accommodation market is not all bad news on the Coffs Coast but it must be properly regulated.

"It could be a tremendous boost to our economy. Events such as the Rally, the Elton John concerts and peak tourist seasons cannot reach their full potential without every available bed being used to accommodate the visitors who bring much needed cash to our local economy."

NSW's share equalled approximately 50 per cent of that figure, with STRA creating jobs, benefiting the economy and providing income for property owners but at the same time, the NSW Government has recognised the industry can cause problems for communities if not adequately managed.

People have until September 11 to have their say into the inquiry.