Hotel falls silent in tribute to a regular

CRASH SCENE: Truck driver Aaron "Gilly” Gill of Coramba died after his semi-trailer rolled on the Lismore-Bangalow Rd at Binna Burra last Wednesday night. Marc Stapelberg

JUBILANT banter often heard spilling out of the Good Intent Hotel at South Grafton was replaced by silence on Thursday evening when patrons and staff paid tribute to one of their own.

Aaron 'Gilly' Gill of Cofs Harbour died on Wednesday night after his semi-trailer rolled on the Lismore-Bangalow Rd at Binna Burra, near Bangalow.

Regulars described the 49-year-old as a "good bloke and a good worker" who often sat at the 'Table of Knowledge', which he built and donated to the hotel several years ago.

"They were going to get rid of the table at one stage because new furniture was coming in, but there was a stand-off so it stayed," one patron said.

"It will probably stay for good now."

Upon hearing of the tragedy on Thursday morning, hotel staff organised a minute's silence to honour Mr Gill.

A regular frequenter of the pub who often shared a drink with Mr Gill, said he hailed from Coramba but came in for a drink as he passed through town. He said he was a "bit of a scallywag" and "a big, lovely gentleman".

"It was a fairly confronting scene with logs from the truck strewn over the roadway," Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe said.

Investigations are still ongoing into what caused the tragedy.

Lismore-Bangalow Rd was closed in both directions for nine hours, while debris was cleared, and crime scene officers conducted investigations.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they had dispatched four road crews to the scene but were unable to save Mr Gill.

"We first got the call at 11.35pm and had four ambulance crews arrive at the incident," he said.

"We were responding to reports that a truck had rolled. When we arrived the patient on scene did not require transport."

In a press conference held on Thursday, Insp Kehoe said they were exploring a number of possible causes which led to the tragedy.

"At this stage we are looking at issues around driver fatigue, speed and or a medical condition of the driver," he said.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.