Hot shots have a new recreation hub

READY TO PLAY: Harry Purvis, Jake Creenaune and Finn McNicol at the new outdoor table tennis table. Sam Flanagan

TENNIS: The Westside Tennis Club has a new outdoor facility which will bring fun and fitness to the lives of plenty of people in the region.

The club unveiled the new outdoor gym and recreation hub on Thursday with the help of Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser.

Mr Fraser said the New South Wales Government was delighted to support this outstanding community project with a $48,313 grant.

"I applaud Westside Tennis Club for what it has achieved with this new facility, a fine example of how upgrades to our community spaces and infrastructure brings people together,” Mr Fraser said.

"The project included the construction of an outdoor fitness and recreation hub including fencing, outdoor exercise equipment, an outdoor tennis table and seating areas.

"Many hours of hard work have gone into making this recreation hub a reality. I am sure it will be treasured by our community.”

Mr Fraser was joined by club members, the Westside Tennis Club committee and young players to officially open the facility.

The opening coincided with the first day of the 2018 C.ex Coffs Harbour Championships.

The funding was provided through the State Government's Social Housing Community Improvement Fund, which provides one-off grants of up to $50,000 to councils, not-for-profit organisations and private businesses.