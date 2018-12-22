Hot shots battle it out from the baseline

LASER FOCUS: Benjamin Chai played through the hot conditions on Thursday at the Westside Tennis Club.

LASER FOCUS: Benjamin Chai played through the hot conditions on Thursday at the Westside Tennis Club. Sam Flanagan

TENNIS: A large contingent of top tennis players are currently firing shots from the baseline at the Westside Tennis Club for the annual C.ex Coffs Harbour Northern NSW Open-Juniors Tennis Tournament.

Because of the size of the event, the Westside club is also utilising the facilities at the Sawtell Tennis Club to accommodate the players.

"We've got 206 players competing, which is 50 more than last year,” Tournament director Allan Pade said.

"I didn't expect these numbers because we're so close to Christmas; last year we had the event in November.”

Pade said the event is in its 38th year and is well established on the Australian tennis circuit.

The event began Thursday and will conclude today, with both open and junior players fighting it out for vital national points.

"It's a great opportunity for local players to pit themselves against top travelling players without having all the extra expenses such as travel and accommodation,” Pade said.

Pade noted Thursday was a challenging start to the tournament for players, as they battled sweltering conditions on court.

"Most of them are conditioned tournament players though so they're well prepared for it. There's an exchange teacher from Germany who was a little affected by the heat, but nothing serious.”

Finals of the tournament will be played today.