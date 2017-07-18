Hot shots are unstoppable

Shane Cutmore (left) and David Rook made plenty of birdies in their way to the Keno two-man ambrose championship at Coffs Harbour.

SHOOTING an incredible 11-under saw David Rook and Shane Cutmore win the Keno two-man ambrose championships.

Now into its fourth year at Coffs Harbour Golf Club, Sunday's event attracted a strong field of 104 players but the rest of the field were playing for second.

The young pairing of Tim Hyland and Jack Pountney produced some outstanding golf themselves to shoot 9-under but it wasn't enough to get near the winners.

Dan Swain and Mark Brindle shot a 6-under par 66 to finish in third place.

The division one nett winners were John Whitwam and Paul Mealey who pipped Mike Ticli and Neil Coogan in the closest of possible countbacks with both teams finishing on 61 & 3/4.

The division two winners Graham Cowling and Paul Fitzgerald who shot a round of 2-under par 70. Again the winners were determined by countback with the unlucky runners-up being Chris Spencer and Craig Vesperman.

The nett prizes were taken out by the long hitting Lochie Smith and Chris Bush who finished on 62 & 1/4, two and a half strokes ahead of Nick Lindsay and Scott McAllister.