HOT PROSPECT: Anderson heads north for trials

ANGUS Anderson’s 2020 is still yet to peak as the young star gets a shot at playing the AFL’s second-tier competition.

Anderson and fellow Northern Heat player Morgan Dunn (Walcha) will head to the Gold Coast next week to begin a four week trial with the Southport Sharks, who play in the East Coast/VFL competition.

It is a huge opportunity for the pair who were tapped on the shoulder after standout performances for the Heat against Southport back in March.

The players were out at C.ex Stadium training with the Heat squad today, and Anderson said it was always an honour to playing with top players from all over Northern NSW in what was a great program.

It has been a fantastic year for Anderson, whose strong performances for Sawtell Toormina Sharks earning him Best and Fairest in the Under 17s and runner-up Best and Fairest in the Seniors.

Angus Anderson trains with The Northern Heat. Photo: Tim Jarrett

When talk turns to his Southport trial, a broad smile breaks across the 17-year-old’s face, and Anderson says he is both “excited and nervous”.

“There are going to be some bigger bodies and a wealth of experience … so i’ll just try to absorb some of their attributes and hopefully get a bit more experience,” he said.

“I am a pretty internally motivated kid and I want to see where I can play my highest footy.”

Anderson is no stranger to Academy footy, having spent time in Melbourne as a member of the Eastern Ranges Under 16 team that played in the NAB League and represented the Sydney Swans Academy Under 18 team.

AFL NSW/ACT community football manager Paul Taylor said the trial was a huge opportunity for the two players.

AFL NSW/ACT Community Football Manager Paul Taylor with the Northern Heat who have been training at C.ex Stadium Coffs Harbour on Saturday November 14. AFL North Coast. Photo: Tim Jarrett

“Not only will they be exposed to coaches with vast experience at AFL level, Southport also has 16 players on their 2020 list who had spent time at an AFL club,” said AFL NSW/ACT community football manager Paul Taylor.

“Angus and Morgan will be exposed to an elite environment and, if the coaches like what they see, could find themselves on a list next season playing in matches against AFL clubs with recruiters at every match.

“The two players have worked incredibly hard to get this opportunity and will make every post a winner throughout the trial.”