HOT PROPERTY: Uninterrupted views of your own private beach

TOUCH THE SAND: 37 Wattle Grove has exceptional ocean views with the high tide mark surveyed to the front boundary. The auction is this Saturday. Professionals Emu Park

HEAR the sound of the crashing waves from inside your home at this Capricorn Coast property.

The home at 37 Wattle Grove, Cooee Bay is a four bedroom, two bathroom, two-story home. The bedrooms are carpeted, there is plenty of storage space and it has an open plan living style.

The main bathroom has a separate shower and claw foot bath.

The kitchen is tucked away with crisp white cupboards and a dark feature through the bench top.

With a concreted driveway and carport area out the back, there is little grass that will need to be maintained. There is also some established gardens in the back area.

But these features are not the selling point - the view from the spacious timber deck is. The deck overlooks ocean incredible views of the Capricorn Coast. The front boundary is surveyed to the high water mark.

"You basically own the beach," Professionals Emu Park agent Kev Doolan said.

The home itself is a bit outdated, but it is still in liveable condition, Mr Doolan said.

Mr Doolan said "it is the best property you can buy in real estate".

This is the fourth week it has been marketed and 90 people have been shown through the home for inspections, with people from the bush, locals and professionals.

"There has been a lot of interest, it is the location they are after not the house," Mr Doolan said.

At 599m2, it is one of the largest blocks on the street.

Wattle Grove is a tightly held street, Mr Doolan said.

Mr Doolan believes the family has had the property for many years. It is only now being sold as the parents have passed on.

"It is very hard to buy a property in this street," he said.

"They very rarely become available.

"Nobody sells, they buy there and they all stay."

AUCTION:

37 Wattle Grove, Cooee Bay

Four bedroom, two bathroom

Beach front views, property surveyed to the high tide mark

Auction tomorrow (Saturday Sept 8), 10am

Contents auction to follow

Contact Kev Doolan on 0408 192 883

It is a prime area, walking distance to town and facing north out of the wind with views of Cooee Bay, he said.

It will go under the hammer this Saturday and Mr Doolan is expected a sale price of north of $800,000.

Next door, 39 Wattle Grove sold just last month for $670,000. It was a tight squeeze on a block of 440m2 and the inside needed a lot of updating. In late 2014, another home on Wattle Grove sold for $880,000 and Mr Doolan said it has since been demolished and a new house has been built.

Mr Doolan is expecting a good crowd to gather on-site.

"It will sell, I imagine there will be multiple buyers," he said.

"We are expecting a good rile up and good result."

He expects anyone who is looking for a beach house to buy it.

Another auction will also be on-site after the house auction for the contents.

Contents include a Tu table, coffee tables, recliner chairs, Silky Oak dining table with six chairs, fridge, microwave, washing machine and drying, a sewing machine, fridge/freezer and various sundry furniture.