Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MEDALLISTS: Jordan Davis, Josh Ives, Cameron Pollard and cara Reeves proudly show off their golf medals wonm at the 2018 National Special Olympic Games in Adelaide.
MEDALLISTS: Jordan Davis, Josh Ives, Cameron Pollard and cara Reeves proudly show off their golf medals wonm at the 2018 National Special Olympic Games in Adelaide.
Sport

Hot perfomances win medals

4th May 2018 1:00 AM

FIVE athletes from the North Coast Special Olympics club have returned from the 2018 National Special Olympic Games in Adelaide with medals in hand.

Gymnast Shane Anne Child picked up five medals including gold for bars, bronze for beam, floor, vault and the overall.

Shane Anne is coached by Julie Wales at So Fun Gymnastics in Woolgoolga who also volunteered as coach of the NSW Gymnastics Team

Local Sawtell golfers Jordan Davis, Josh Ives, Cameron Pollard and Cara Reeves all represented the state in Adelaide.

The Level 5 division was played as a nett format and Pollard, playing off a handicap of four took out the Division 1 bronze. If it was played as a gross event he would've won gold after shooting 226 over the three days.

Josh Ives playing off a handicap of 20 took home the silver medal in Division 3 with Jordan Davis playing off a handicap of 29 not far behind to take the bronze.

The Level 4 division was played as a stroke event and Cara Reeves brought home the bronze medal in the ladies.

The four golfers are coached by Brendan Barnes at the Sawtell Golf Club who also volunteered as the head coach for the NSW Golf Team. Barnes admitted he was very proud of his students.

"Cameron shot a personal best career round, he shot 10-over off the stick for the three rounds,” he said.

"Josh probably played the best he's ever played. It was commented on by the other coaches the talent that Josh has got yet 18 months ago Josh wasn't even a nine hole player. He was doing a skills test because he couldn't a gold ball all that well and now he's playing with the members here at Sawtell.

"Jordan was off the maximum men's handicap and he's now dropped seven shots.”

If you would like to get involved with the local club either as an athlete or a volunteer please contact sports co-ordinator Kate Pollard at NorthCoast.membership@ specialolympics.com.au.

golf gymnastics special olympics special olympics australia national games
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Unsolved crimes that shook the coast

    premium_icon Unsolved crimes that shook the coast

    News IT'S the stuff of nightmares. Disturbing cases of children who have disappeared, missing women, murdered backpackers all crimes that are yet to see justice.

    Police seize $500,000 worth of cannabis from property

    Police seize $500,000 worth of cannabis from property

    News Man arrested after police located a cannabis crop Coffs Harbour.

    Top 10 places to visit on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Top 10 places to visit on the Coffs Coast

    News A guide to make showing off your home town simple.

    • 4th May 2018 5:00 PM

    Local Partners