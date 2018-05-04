Hot perfomances win medals

MEDALLISTS: Jordan Davis, Josh Ives, Cameron Pollard and cara Reeves proudly show off their golf medals wonm at the 2018 National Special Olympic Games in Adelaide.

FIVE athletes from the North Coast Special Olympics club have returned from the 2018 National Special Olympic Games in Adelaide with medals in hand.

Gymnast Shane Anne Child picked up five medals including gold for bars, bronze for beam, floor, vault and the overall.

Shane Anne is coached by Julie Wales at So Fun Gymnastics in Woolgoolga who also volunteered as coach of the NSW Gymnastics Team

Local Sawtell golfers Jordan Davis, Josh Ives, Cameron Pollard and Cara Reeves all represented the state in Adelaide.

The Level 5 division was played as a nett format and Pollard, playing off a handicap of four took out the Division 1 bronze. If it was played as a gross event he would've won gold after shooting 226 over the three days.

Josh Ives playing off a handicap of 20 took home the silver medal in Division 3 with Jordan Davis playing off a handicap of 29 not far behind to take the bronze.

The Level 4 division was played as a stroke event and Cara Reeves brought home the bronze medal in the ladies.

The four golfers are coached by Brendan Barnes at the Sawtell Golf Club who also volunteered as the head coach for the NSW Golf Team. Barnes admitted he was very proud of his students.

"Cameron shot a personal best career round, he shot 10-over off the stick for the three rounds,” he said.

"Josh probably played the best he's ever played. It was commented on by the other coaches the talent that Josh has got yet 18 months ago Josh wasn't even a nine hole player. He was doing a skills test because he couldn't a gold ball all that well and now he's playing with the members here at Sawtell.

"Jordan was off the maximum men's handicap and he's now dropped seven shots.”

If you would like to get involved with the local club either as an athlete or a volunteer please contact sports co-ordinator Kate Pollard at NorthCoast.membership@ specialolympics.com.au.