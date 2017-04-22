23°
Hot finish to Oz Grom Cup

22nd Apr 2017 10:30 PM
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Wooli surfer and Coffs Harbour Boardriders member Carly Shanahan took top honours at Park Beach in the Billabong Oz Grom Cup presented by Flight Centre after winning the 14-and-under girls division.
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Wooli surfer and Coffs Harbour Boardriders member Carly Shanahan took top honours at Park Beach in the Billabong Oz Grom Cup presented by Flight Centre after winning the 14-and-under girls division. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

NINE new champions crowned at Park Beach after a series of exciting battles in punchy two-foot beachbreaks.

Local hopes were high that Taj Watson would win the 16-and-under boys section of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup in Coffs Harbour but Angourie's Dakoda Walters continued his solid form to take out the final, posting a near-perfect 9.7 to win.

Watson, Zac MacMahon (Evans Head) and Joel Buxton (Buff Point) all put on stellar performances over the duration of the event, however Walters gained the upper hand thanks to the high scoring wave to slingshot him onto the top spot on the dais.

> > > Click here to scroll down to the top four in each division 

There was one winner from the Coffs Harbour Boardriders club though.

Wooli grom Carly Shanahan won the 14-and-under girls section scoring a heat total of 12.33 to finish ahead of Ellia Smith from Coolum.

A pair of Sawtell surfers made it all the way to the Oz Grom Cup finals.

Rosie Smart finished third in the 12-and-under girls section while Fletcher O'Sullivan was runner-up in the 8-and-under mixed division.

Also in the final of the youngest section was Safety Beach grom Eli Nalder who finished fourth.

Elle Clayton-Brown (Corlette) put the icing on her impressive week taking out the 16-and-under girls final.

In the close battle, Clayton-Brown utilised her solid backside attack to notch up a 12.67 heat total and claim the win ahead of Kelly O'Callaghan (Kingscliff) by a 1.31 point margin.

Carly Shanahan on her way to winning the 14-and-under girls division at the Billabong Oz Grom Cup held in Coffs Harbour. Photo: Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW
Carly Shanahan on her way to winning the 14-and-under girls division at the Billabong Oz Grom Cup held in Coffs Harbour. Photo: Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

RESULTS

16-and-under boys
1 - Dakoda Walters (Angourie, NSW)
2 - Taj Watson (Coffs Harbour, NSW)
3 - Zac MacMahon (Evans Head, NSW)
4 - Joel Buxton (Buff Point, NSW)

16-and-under girls
1 - Elle Clayton-Brown (Corlette, NSW)
2 - Kelly O'Callaghan (Kingscliff, NSW)
3 - Shaye Leeuwendal (Currumbin, Qld)
4 - Anne Dos-Santos (Dee Why, NSW)

14-and-under boys
1 - Lennox Chell (Avoca, NSW)
2 - Jackson Graham (Currumbin, Qld)
3 - Grayson Hinrichs (Bondi, NSW)
4 - Marlon Harrison (Coolangatta, Qld)

14-and-under girls

1 - Carly Shanahan (Wooli, NSW)
2 - Ellia Smith (Coolum, Qld)
3 - Jasmine McCorquodale (Bateau Bay, NSW)
4 - Charli Hurst (Port Kembla, NSW)

12-and-Under Boys
1 - Nate Hopkins (Norah Head, NSW)
2 - Lennix Smith (Barrack Heights, NSW)
3 - Ty Richardson (Palm Beach, Qld)
4 - Harley Walters (Angourie, NSW)

12-and-Under Girls
1 - Lilliana Bowrey (Tewantin, Qld)
2 - Zahlia Short (Austinmer, NSW)
3 - Rosie Smart (Sawtell, NSW)
4 - Grace Kama (Elanora, Qld)

10-and-under boys
1 - Samuel Lowe (Port Kembla, NSW)
2 - Landan Smales (Peregian Beach, Qld)
3 - Fletcher Kelleher (Freshwater, NSW)
4 - Joel Emery (Wooloweyah, NSW)

10-and-under girls
1 - Shyla Short (Austinmer, NSW)
2 - Jordy Halford (Currumbin Waters, Qld)
3 - Ruby Barber (Noosa Heads, Qld)
4 - Tiana Darragh (Malabar, NSW)

8-and-under mixed
1 - Ryder Martin (Coolum, Qld)
2 - Fletcher O'Sullivan (Sawtell, NSW)
3 - Taj Air (Thirroul, NSW)
4 - Eli Nalder (Safety Beach, NSW)

Topics:  coffs harbour oz grom cup park beach surfing

