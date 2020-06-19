Home And Away fans are about to get a blast from the past grace their screens when a former celebrity joins the Channel 7 cast.

From hot cop to hot doctor, former Blue Heelers actor Ditch Davey has landed a role on TV soap Home And Away.

The 44-year-old has been cast as Doctor Christian Green on the drama and will be seen on air over the coming months.

"It is never a bad time getting a job but particularly at the moment, I am very fortunate," Davey told Confidential.

"It just felt like a good fit at the moment."

Former Blue Heelers actor Ditch Davey joins Home And Away, playing the role of a doctor. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Davey played country police officer Evan Jones on Blue Heelers from 2001 to 2006, alongside John Wood, Lisa McCune and Caroline Craig.

Considered a hot young star on the rise, he won the Most Popular New Male Talent Logie in 2002 and laughed off discussion around his looks.

"My work and my character has always been my focus," the WAAPA graduate explained.

Actor John Wood with Ditch Davey in scene from Blue Heelers.

"I can't really control the way I look but I can control my intent and I can control my levels of commitment.

"I love my art form and I work very hard. People do my hair and put makeup on me to make me look less like I normally look."

Long time Home And Away actor Ray Meagher with fellow cast members James Stewart, Tim Franklin, Ray Meagher, Sophie Dillman, Shane Withington and Paddy O'Connor. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

Davey's other roles include stints on Underbelly, Sea Patrol, Spartacus, The Doctor Blake Mysteries and 800 Words. He starred alongside Kelly Reilly and Vanessa Redgrave in US TV drama, Black Box.

Not able to give too much away about his Home And Away character, he said: "He is brought on to try and resolve a health crisis and becomes intertwined within the community."

Actors Ditch Davey and Lisa McCune in Sea Patrol.

Originally published as Hot doctor: Unexpected star joins Home And Away cast